Indore News: Food Safety Department Collects 7 Samples After A Complaint | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on a consumer complaint, the Food Safety Department conducted inspections on Friday and collected seven food samples from eateries in the city for laboratory testing.

Officials said the action followed verification of the complaint through a phone call with the complainant. A team of food safety officers inspected Hardcastle Restaurant Pvt. Ltd. (McDonald’s) on AB Road in Rajendra Nagar, Rau, and collected samples of Veg Pizza McPuff, burger buns and edible ice.

The team also inspected Shri Krishna Food Company (Oye Pappe Family Restaurant) in the same area, collecting four samples — paneer, toor dal, rajma and rice. In total, seven samples were taken during the drive.

Officials directed restaurant operators to adhere strictly to the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, maintain hygiene, ensure proper storage temperatures, and use clean water and food-grade ice.

All samples will be sent to a state laboratory for analysis. Legal action will be initiated if violations are detected. The Collector stressed that public health cannot be compromised and urged citizens to report cases of adulteration or unhygienic conditions.