 MP News: Five Booked After Youth Tied, Beaten In Dhar; Three Arrested
Five men were booked after a video showing a youth tied and beaten in Barmandal village went viral. Three accused have been arrested, while two remain absconding. The victim, Deepak Maru, filed a complaint leading to the case. However, the accused also lodged a counter-complaint, alleging Deepak entered a house with wrong intentions. The police investigation is ongoing.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 07:32 PM IST
MP News: Five Booked After Youth Tied, Beaten In Dhar; Three Arrested

Sardarpur/Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Five persons were booked by police on Friday night after a video showing a young man tied with a rope and brutally beaten in Barmandal village, under Rajod police station limits in Sardarpur tehsil, went viral on social media.

Three of the five accused have been arrested, while two remain absconding.

The incident came to light after the video spread rapidly online. It showed a youth, identified as Deepak Maru, with his hands tied, being assaulted by a group of men.

Two additional videos surfaced on Saturday, clearly showing the accused beating him while he pleaded for mercy.

Based on a complaint filed by Deepak Maru, a resident of Barkheda, police registered a case against Vikram, Devilal, Mangilal, Shankar and Kanha, all residents of Barmandal village.

Rajod police station in-charge Ram Singh Rathore confirmed the arrest of Vikram, Mangilal and Shankar. Police teams are searching for the remaining two accused.

In a twist to the case, the accused have also filed a counter-complaint against Deepak at the police station. However, police have not disclosed the charges mentioned in the counter-report.

According to village sources, Deepak allegedly entered a house with wrong intentions and was caught by family members, after which he was beaten and a complaint was lodged against him.

