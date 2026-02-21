Indore News: Mentally Unwell Woman Safely Reunited With Family | DALL-E

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A mentally unwell woman who was mistakenly suspected of child theft has been safely reunited with her family after timely action by the police and help from social media, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place on February 7 in the Bhanwarkuan area where local residents found a 40-year-old woman wandering in the Jeet Nagar area. Due to recent rumours, some people wrongly suspected her of being a child lifter and brought her to the Bhanwarkuan police station.

After questioning and verification, the police found that the woman was mentally unwell. Showing sensitivity, the police shared her details on social media platforms to trace her family. During the incident, some people had reportedly assaulted the woman after wrongly suspecting her and a case was registered against them under relevant legal sections and they are being searched.

Following the social media appeal, the woman’s family reached the police station recently. After completing all necessary checks and paperwork, the police safely handed her over to her relative.

Two arrested with 1200 alprazolam tablets

Police arrested two men and seized a large quantity of illegal alprazolam tablets from their possession in the Khajrana area, police said on Friday.

According to the police, during a patrol near Star Square, the police noticed two suspicious men standing near a motorcycle in an open ground. On seeing the police, they tried to flee but were caught after a brief chase. A search led to the recovery of 1,200 alprazolam tablets from their possession. The accused failed to produce any valid documents for the tablets. A motorcycle was also seized from them.

Police claimed that the accused are addicted to drugs and used to buy alprazolam tablets at low prices and sell them at higher rates to other addicts. The seized tablets are valued at around Rs 36,000. The arrested men have been identified as Akram alias Chitku and Sahil, the residents of the Khajrana area of the city. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act and further investigation is underway.