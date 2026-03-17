MP News: Farmers Protest Outside Public Health Engineering Office Over Water Shortage

MP News: Farmers Protest Outside PHE Office Over Water Shortage | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers under the banner of the National Kisan Organisation staged a protest on Tuesday outside the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department office in Jhabua, alleging failure of the Jal Jeevan Mission and severe water shortage in villages.

The protesters said they were forced to resume the agitation as earlier assurances by the administration proved false.

They recalled that on March 10, a list of around 40 villages from Rama, Ranapur and Thandla blocks was submitted, where the scheme exists only on paper and no water supply is available on the ground.

Organisation leader Paramjeet Singh alleged that no inquiry committee has been formed so far and no steps have been taken to restore the water supply.

Villagers blamed corruption and administrative negligence for the situation.

As farmers gathered again, tension prevailed outside the PHE office, prompting the arrival of the tehsildar and a heavy police force.

Protesters remained firm, stating they would not call off the agitation until concrete action is taken and water supply resumes in affected villages.