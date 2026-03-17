Indore News: Two Miscreants Break Into Cloth Store, Decamp With ₹1 Lakh Cash & Costly Garments

Indore News: Two Unidentified Miscreants Decamp With ₹1 Lakh Cash & Costly Garments From A Clothing Store |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two miscreants stole around ₹1 lakh in cash and expensive garments from a clothing showroom in Indore on Sunday night.

According to the complainant, Manish, a resident of Gumasta Nagar, works as the manager at the showroom. He had closed the showroom on Sunday night and gone home. Late that night, two miscreants arrived at the location; one of them lifted the shutter to gain entry, while the other remained outside to keep watch.

The intruder inside the showroom rummaged through the premises for a considerable time and stole approximately ₹1 lakh in cash from the counter's cash box.

Additionally, they stole expensive clothing kept within the showroom. After committing the crime, both accused individuals fled the scene.

When Manish arrived at the showroom on Monday morning, he found the locks on the shutter broken. He immediately informed the owner and the police. The police have begun examining footage from nearby CCTV cameras, and a search for the accused is currently underway. The Dwarkapuri Police Station has registered an FIR against two unidentified accused individuals based on a complaint filed by Manish Batra.

Questions Raised Over Police Patrolling

This burglary took place on the busy main road situated between the Ranjit Hanuman Temple and Phuti Kothi—an area home to over 100 showrooms and banks.

The entire locality is divided between the jurisdictions of the Annapurna and Dwarkapuri police stations. Despite this, the miscreants managed to break in and execute the theft.