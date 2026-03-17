MP News: CM Mohan Yadav & Governor Mangubhai Patel Perform Bhoomi Pujan For Gita Bhawan In Ujjain; ₹662 Crore Infrastructure Boost Announced |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): CM Mohan Yadav and Governor Mangubhai Patel performed the Bhoomi Pujan for the proposed Gita Bhawan in Ujjain on Tuesday.

The ceremony was held at the Triveni Vihar Scheme site in Ujjain, opposite the Shipra Vihar Commercial Complex.

Gita Bhawan was planned over an area of 100,000 square feet to serve as a hub for cultural, literary, and social activities. The project included an auditorium of 12,700 square feet and an e-library of 3,600 square feet within the complex worth Rs 77 crore.

On the occasion, the Governor and Chief Minister also performed Bhoomi Pujan for various other construction projects worth ₹662.46 crore, being implemented by the Ujjain Development Authority under urban development schemes and infrastructure works for Simhastha Mahaparv 2028.

An urban development scheme was being developed across 473.32 hectares in the villages of Nimanwasa, Dhatrawada, and Lalpur. Under this scheme, works such as sewer lines, water supply lines, underground electrification, and street lighting were planned along nearly 35 km of 24-metre- and 30-metre-wide CC roads, at an estimated cost of ₹160.39 crore.

Construction work on the Vikram Nagar ROB was already underway at a cost of ₹30.68 crore. The project aimed to connect MR-5 near Vikram Udyogpuri with Urban Development Schemes No. 3, 4, 5, and 6, ensuring smooth connectivity and traffic flow, especially during Simhastha.

The Bhoomi Pujan for the Simhastha Fair Office was also performed. This ₹29.84 crore project was designed to manage arrangements and administrative control during the event. The G+1 building, with a built-up area of 63,000 square feet, was set to include an integrated command and control centre.

To ensure smooth organisation of Simhastha 2028, road widening works in the mela zone were proposed by the Ujjain Development Authority. These included the development of CC roads, sewer and water lines, underground electrification, street lighting, dividers, and plantations across multiple routes, with costs ranging from ₹3.04 crore to ₹105 crore for different stretches.