MP News: CM Mohan Yadav, Governor Mangubhai Patel Felicitate Students Of Ujjain's SVVU University On 30th Convocation Ceremony-- VIDEO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Governor Mangubhai Patel attended the 30th convocation ceremony of Samrat Vikramaditya Vishwavidyalaya (SVVU) in Ujjain on Tuesday.

The dignitaries began the program by offering flowers at the statue of Samrat Vikramaditya. They then inaugurated the ceremony by lighting the ceremonial lamp and paying tribute to Goddess Saraswati, marking the formal start of the event.

A video of the event has surfaced in which Mangubhai Patel and Mohan Yadav can be seen lighting the ceremonial lamp, followed by university staff and officials at Samrat Vikramaditya Vishwavidyalaya.

The leaders also offered prayers to Goddess Saraswati during the 30th convocation ceremony in Ujjain.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | CM Mohan Yadav, Governor Mangubhai Patel Offer Prayers To Goddess Saraswati On 30th Convocation Ceremony At Ujjain's Samrat Vikramaditya Vishwavidyalaya#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Ujjain pic.twitter.com/JECJU6rL25 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 17, 2026

A total of 178 students were awarded degrees and medals during the convocation.

Among them, 74 students received PhD degrees, while one candidate was awarded the prestigious D Litt degree. Many students secured first position in the merit list of undergraduate and postgraduate courses, among them were 103 students who were honoured with gold medals.

The ceremony was held at the Swarn Jayanti Auditorium in Ujjain. The auditorium is located on the university campus.

The final rehearsal for the event was conducted on Monday morning, where all the registered students participated in the prescribed academic attire to ensure smooth organisation of the program.

The officials at the University said that some foreign guests were also invited to attend the convocation this year, adding importance to the event. The ceremony celebrated the academic achievements of students and marked an important milestone in their educational journey.

The Governor and Chief Minister congratulated the students and encouraged them for their future.

The event was concluded with the distribution of degrees and medals, recognising the hard work and success of the students.