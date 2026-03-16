MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Meets PM Narendra Modi In Delhi, Briefs Him On State's Development Initiatives

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Meets Narendra Modi In Delhi, Briefs Him On State's Development Initiatives |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): CM Mohan Yadav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday and briefed him about key initiatives and development activities being carried out in the state.

यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी से आज नई दिल्ली में भेंट कर उनका मार्गदर्शन प्राप्त किया।



इस अवसर पर प्रधानमंत्री जी को प्रदेश में किसान कल्याण वर्ष के अंतर्गत हो रहे कार्यक्रमों, गतिविधियों एवं राज्य की प्रगति से अवगत कराया। pic.twitter.com/UZz9OHMXDm — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) March 16, 2026

CM shares photo on X

CM Yadav took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared photographs of his interaction with PM Modi. The CM wrote, "Met the esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in New Delhi and received his guidance. On this occasion, I informed the Prime Minister about the programmes and activities being held under the Farmers' Welfare Year in the state and the state's progress.

CM addresses the media

CM Mohan Yadav interacted with the media within the Parliament complex, accompanied by Members of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh—Shankar Lalwani (Indore), Rahul Singh Lodhi (Damoh), Ashish Dubey (Jabalpur), and Rajesh Mishra (Sidhi).

The CM stated that his government is actively working for the four categories identified by the Prime Minister: farmers, women, the poor, and the youth.

Focus on agricultural growth

The Chief Minister said the state is celebrating ‘Farmer Welfare Year’ with enthusiasm and is focusing on improving agricultural growth and farmers’ livelihoods through coordinated efforts of multiple departments. He noted that around 16 departments—including Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Horticulture and Agriculture—are working together to strengthen initiatives related to farming and rural development.

Yadav said he was pleased that the prime minister appreciated the state’s initiatives and extended his support. "I am confident that the results of these endeavours will be positive in the future," he added.