MP News: ACS Sanjay Dubey Announces Greenfield Parking, Road Expansion, Parking Facilities & Fixed Food Rates Ahead Of 'Ujjain Simhastha 2028'

MP News: ACS Sanjay Dubey Announces Greenfield Parking, Road Expansion, Parking Facilities, Fixed Food Rates Ahead Of 'Simhastha 2028' |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Additional Chief Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Government, along with administrative officials, inspected various ongoing construction works in Ujjain for the upcoming Simhastha 2028 on Monday.

Monitors road construction

During the inspection, Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Dubey, first monitored the ongoing road construction work near the Ujad Kheda Hanuman Temple. He directed the planting of trees along the route for the convenience of pilgrims coming from outside.

It is noteworthy that this route will further connect the Bhookhi Mata Temple and the Kartik Mela Ground.

Adequate parking spaces

A parking lot will also be constructed in this area, where vehicles coming from outside will be parked and buses will be arranged for passengers. Parking will be located on Level One, Level Two, and Level Three, and necessary adjustments will be made according to the number of vehicles.

Signboards for smooth access

Collector Roshan Kumar Singh stated that adequate signboards will be installed at various locations in advance for smooth access the convenience of pilgrims.

Following this, the Additional Chief Secretary inspected the proposed parking lot near the Dharam Badla area as well and directed the development of a systematic action plan.

He ensured that establishment of a sufficient number of restaurants near the parking lot for proper catering facilities. ACS Dubey gave clear instructions that there should be no arbitrary collection of fees from outside pilgrims and that rates for all food items should be fixed.

Adequate food stalls, shops, and free food stalls for social organisations should also be earmarked. It was also stated that a greenfield parking lot will also be developed near Dharam Badla. ACS also inspected the proposed parking lot at Chandmukh Gangedi.

Notably, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Abhilash Mishra, Administrator of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee Pratham Kaushik, CEO of the Ujjain Development Authority Sandeep Soni, and other senior officials were present on the occasion.