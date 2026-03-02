MP News: Gwalior Police Traces & Returns 551 Lost Mobile Phones Worth ₹1.3 Crore To Owners Ahead Of Holi

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Cyber Cell of Gwalior Police recovered 551 lost and stolen mobile phones and returned them to their original owners on Monday.

The mobiles were handed over at the Police Control Room by SSP Dharmveer Singh.

SSP Dharmveer Singh said the total value of the 551 recovered phones is more than ₹1.33 crore. These phones had gone missing in the last two months.

They were traced and recovered from Gwalior, Guna, Bhind, Morena, Shivpuri, Datia and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, and also from states like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Many owners became emotional after getting their phones back. Among them were two visually impaired persons, Vinod Pal and Ravish Pal Yadav, whose phones had been stolen.

They used to visit the SP office regularly to ask about their phones. When they received them, they said it felt like a Holi gift from the police.

Usually, when a mobile phone is stolen or lost in a crowd or during travel, people file a complaint but have very little hope of getting it back.

However, the Cyber Cell team worked continuously for nearly two to three months to trace such missing phones.

After detailed tracking and checking, the police managed to recover the devices from different states across the country.

Jabalpur Police Strict Action Against Anti-Social Elements

A few days back, Jabalpur police carried out strict action in a drive against various crimes and anti-social elements across the district on Saturday.

In 24 hours, police acted against 52 habitual offenders and 166 people involved in disputes. A total of 31 persons were detained to prevent possible trouble.

Two long-time absconders and 30 other wanted persons were arrested. Police also executed 85 bailable warrants.

In action against illegal liquor, 38 people were booked.