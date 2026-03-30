MP News: Burhanpur Mayor's Husband Replies Arrogantly To Citizens Requesting Road Repair; Congress Shares VIDEO

MP News: Burhanpur Mayor's Husband Caught Being Rude To Citizens Requesting Road Repair; Congress Shares VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur showing the husband of a mayor allegedly speaking rudely to citizens who approached him to request road repairs.

According to information, the video shows Atul Patel, the husband of Burhanpur mayor and the former mayor.

In the video, he could be clearly seen engaged in an argument with commoners over construction of a road.

Sources said the citizens were extremely troubled due to the poor condition of roads as it caused injuries and even deaths of their family members. At last, they approached the mayor’s husband requesting repair of the roads.

However, they received an ‘unsatisfactory’ response.

In the video the complainants could be heard saying, “Mere bhai ka accident ho gaya…unke pita ji ka accident ho gaya…Aap dekhiye road ki halat….(My brother met with an accident… his father also had an accident… just look at the condition of the road)”

Hearing this the leader got furious and started shouting at the residents. He said, “Tumhare thekedar ka kaam tha road banwana, samjhe…(It’s your contractor’s job to construct the road, understood!)”

In the end, the disappointed citizens even said, "AB BJP ko vote nahi denge....(We will not vote for BJP anymore)."

Congress condemns BJP

बुरहानपुर महापौर के पति और पूर्व महापौर अतुल पटेल से सड़क की मांग करने आई जनता से किस प्रकार की भाषा में बात की जा रही है, वह वीडियो में स्पष्ट है!



भाजपाइयों का अहंकार उनके माथे चढ़ गया है!

जनता से वोट लेकर अब उन्हें ही धमकाने और धमकी में मुख्यमंत्री तक का हवाला देने में गुरेज… pic.twitter.com/k8QoKavy1z — MP Congress (@INCMP) March 30, 2026

Sharing the video on its official X handle, the Madhya Pradesh Congress criticized BJP leaders.

The video was captioned as, “BJPaiyon ka ahankaar unke maathe chadh gaya hai! Janata se vote lekar ab unhein hi dhamkane aur dhamki mein Chief Minister tak ka hawala dene mein gurez nahi hai!….(The arrogance of BJP leaders has gone to their heads! After taking votes from the public, they now have no hesitation in threatening people and even citing the Chief Minister.)

The Congress also warned that the public would soon give a strong response