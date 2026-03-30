MP News: Newborn Found Abandoned Inside Toilet Of Utkal Express At Katni Railway Station; DISTURBING VIDEO Surfaces

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A newborn baby was found abandoned in the toilet of the Utkal Express at Katni Murwara Railway Station on Monday morning. The scene left the passengers shocked.

A disturbing video of the newborn lying on the toilet floor of the Utkal Express has also surfaced. In the clip, the baby-- partially-wrapped in a small blanket, can be seen moving hands and body while lying on the floor of the toilet inside the train coach.

The disturbing visuals have shocked passengers and people who watched the video.

Watch the disturbing video below :

According to information, the train was travelling from Haridwar to Puri when the incident came to light.

According to officials, a passenger travelling in coach S-4 opened the toilet door and was shocked to see a newborn baby lying on the floor in an abandoned and unsafe condition.

The passenger immediately raised an alarm, creating panic among people in the coach. A passenger then called the railway emergency helpline and informed the control room about the situation.

Police and railway officials soon reached the spot and rushed the newborn to the district hospital.

Civil Surgeon Dr Yashwant Verma said the newborn has been admitted to the Special Care Newborn Unit (SNCU) of the district hospital. He said a team of doctors is constantly monitoring the baby’s health and providing the required medical care.

According to hospital officials, the infant is currently under observation and doctors are keeping a close watch on the child’s condition.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the incident. Officials are checking the passenger list of coach S-4 of the Utkal Express and reviewing CCTV footage from the train and the Katni Murwara Railway Station.

Police are also questioning passengers who were travelling in the same coach to find out who left the newborn there.