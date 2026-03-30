MP News: ‘Right Leg Injured, Left Leg X-Rayed’ Chhindwara Bus Accident Victim Claims Negligence At District Hospital-- VIDEO

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A case of negligence was reported at Chhindwara District Hospital, where a bus accident victim claimed that the doctors conducted an X-ray of her left leg instead of her injured right leg.

The patient was injured in the Umranala road accident in Chhindwara, which killed atleast 10 people, leaving 30 wounded.

She has alleged medical negligence during the medical check-up at the district hospital. A video of her complaint went viral on social media on Sunday.

The video, in which the the patient narrates her experience, was shared on social media by National Students' Union of India (NSUI) district president Apeksha Suryavanshi.

In the video, Apeksha Suryavanshi can be seen questioning the injured woman about the incident, while a crowd and other members of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) are gathered around her inside the hospital.

Watch the video below :

जिला अस्पताल छिंदवाड़ा : “अच्छे दिन” का सच देखिए!



⦿ छिंदवाड़ा में जहरीले सिरप से 28 मासूमों की मौत के बाद भी स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था में कितना “सुधार” हुआ है, यह उसका जीता-जागता उदाहरण है! pic.twitter.com/DaTvt1AHFI — MP Congress (@INCMP) March 29, 2026

The injured woman said she suffered severe pain and swelling in her right leg after the accident. However, she claims that despite repeatedly informing the hospital staff about the injury in her right leg, doctors conducted an X-ray of her left leg.

#MadhyaPradesh – A bus returning from a program attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav overturned in #Chhindwara district. Ten people have died so far in the accident. Around 30 people are reported injured. https://t.co/GGxxdQKhA8 pic.twitter.com/ilu3JHDCs8 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 26, 2026

After the accident, several leaders had visited the hospital to check on the victims, including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Jitu Patwari. They had directed officials to ensure proper treatment and better arrangements for the injured.

The state government also announced Rs 8 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased.

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: At least 10 people were killed and 31 others injured after a bus and pick-up vehicle collided in Chhindwara last night. Harendra Narayan, District Magistrate, says, "The bus was traveling from Chhindwara towards Mokhed. At a place called Simariya, the bus… pic.twitter.com/BJ3sGoWE4s — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 27, 2026

Despite these instructions, the incident has raised concerns over the functioning of the hospital.

Apeksha Suryavanshi criticised the hospital management and said that injured patients are not receiving proper treatment.

She demanded immediate and proper medical care for all the victims.

The hospital administration has taken note of the matter and said an inquiry has been started against the staff on duty.

Officials stated that strict action will be taken if anyone is found responsible.