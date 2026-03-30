 MP News: Youth Found Hanging Inside Train's Toilet In Ashoknagar; Probe On
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MP News: Youth Found Hanging Inside Train's Toilet In Ashoknagar; Probe On

In Ashok Nagar, an unidentified youth was found dead inside a train toilet on a Bina–Gwalior route. Passengers noticed the locked door and alerted GRP. Police found him hanging by a shirt noose, with no ID. Estimated 25–30 years old, the body was sent for postmortem. Cause of death - suicide or otherwise - remains unclear, causing panic among passengers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 30, 2026, 03:19 PM IST
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MP News: Unidentified Youth Found Hanging Inside Train's Toilet In Ashoknagar; Probe On | FP Photo

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified youth was found dead inside a train toilet in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar, as reported on Monday.

It is still unclear whether it was a suicide or there’s another reason behind the death.

According to information, the train was travelling from Bina to Gwalior when the passengers noticed that the toilet’s gate did not open for a long time.

When the train reached Ashoknagar station, people gathered outside the toilet and called out several times, but there was no response. 

The matter raised suspicion among them after which the passengers informed the Government Railway Police (GRP). 

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Unidentified body sent for postmortem

Police reached the spot and knocked on the door. However, they did not get any response. 

After this they broke the door open and found the youth hanging near the door with a noose made-up of his shirt. His feet were touching the floor.

Police brought the body down and searched him, but no ID or documents were found. The youth is believed to be around 25 - 30 years old.

The body has been sent to the district hospital for postmortem. GRP police are trying to identify him. It is still not clear whether it is a case of suicide or something else.

The incident caused panic among passengers and at the station.

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