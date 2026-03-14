MP News: Man Accused Of Killing Lover Found Hanging Next Day In Jabalpur Village

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man accused of killing his married lover was later found hanging from a tree in Jabalpur on Saturday.

The incident comes a day after the woman’s body was discovered behind a local office of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the city.

According to police, the body of an unidentified woman was found on the morning of March 8 in bushes behind the BJP office near Ranital. The body had injury marks and appeared to have been dumped there after the murder. After receiving information, police reached the spot, took the body into custody and started an investigation.

Later, the woman was identified as Sita, also known as Pallavi Parihar, a married woman from the Ranjhi area of the city. Police registered a case of murder and began searching for the person involved.

During the investigation, police found important clues that pointed to a man named Anku, also known as Ankit Varman, a resident of Dixitpura. According to officials, the woman had a relationship with him. Police also learned that on March 7, the woman had stayed with Anku Varman. This reportedly led to an argument between the woman and her elder brother Bablu Varman.

Police believe that later Anku Varman also had a fight with the woman, and during the argument he allegedly killed her. After the murder, he is believed to have thrown the body in the bushes behind the BJP office near Ranital in an attempt to hide the crime.

When Anku Varman’s name came up during the investigation, police started searching for him. However, on Thursday morning, police received information that a young man’s body was hanging from a tree near Deendayal Bus Stand in the Madhotal area of the city.

Police reached the spot and brought the body down. The deceased was later identified as Anku alias Ankit Varman.

However, the case has taken a new turn after the man’s family claimed that his death is suspicious. According to his relatives, both of his hands were tied when his body was found hanging from the tree, raising doubts about whether it was suicide.

Police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Jitendra Singh said that Anku Varman was the main suspect in the woman’s murder and police were searching for him. He added that the exact cause of the man’s death will be known only after the post-mortem report and further investigation.