MP News: Woman Slips Into 'Trance’ After Being Denied LPG Cylinder In Morena; VIDEO Goes Viral | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly slips into trance after being denied LPG cylinder in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena, as reported on Saturday.

According to information, a video from the Joura area of Morena district is rapidly going viral on social media.

In the video, a woman who could be seen waiting for the cooking gas cylinder desperately along with several others. As they could not avail the same, she started crying loudly at a gas agency and pleading with the staff to provide her one.

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‘Woman visiting for many days’

According to people present there, the woman had been visiting the gas agency for several days to get a domestic LPG cylinder but was unable to receive it.

Frustrated and emotional, she started crying inside the agency premises and repeatedly requested the employees to give her a cylinder.

During the incident, some people present at the spot claimed that the woman was possessed by ‘Kali Mata.’

Someone recorded the moment on a mobile phone and the video was later shared on social media, where it quickly went viral.

In the viral clip, the woman can be seen sitting on the ground, crying and asking the agency staff for a gas cylinder. Meanwhile, other people around her are seen trying to calm her down.

Local residents say that there have been issues with the supply of domestic gas cylinders in the area in recent days, forcing many consumers to make repeated visits to gas agencies.

So far, neither the local administration nor the gas agency has issued an official statement regarding the viral video, but the incident has become a topic of discussion on social media.