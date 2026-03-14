Bhopal LPG Crisis: 6K Homes Struggle While BJP Headquarters Kitchen Holds Month-Long Stock

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing LPG supply crisis in Bhopal has left around 6,000 households struggling to obtain cooking gas cylinder deliveries across the city.

Meanwhile, the state headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party has sufficient stock of domestic LPG cylinders to run its kitchen for nearly one month.

Nine domestic LPG cylinders were reportedly found in the kitchen area of the BJP headquarters on Friday. Two cylinders were connected to the stove, while seven were stored at the back adjacent to the washing area. Of the total, three cylinders were sealed, two were filled with gas, and four were empty. A kitchen staff member confirmed that the stock had been received only a few days ago. According to officials, the city has 23 registered gas agencies, many of which are facing severe shortages.

Monitoring teams have been deployed at all 23 gas agencies. The authorities will conduct raids on restaurants and commercial kitchens to curb black marketing and ensure LPG supply reaches households.

- Kaushalendra Vikram Singh, District Collector

Families struggle as LPG runs out

The shortage has left many residents in distress. Rahul Pal Singh, a resident of Kolar who works in New Delhi, said his elderly parents in Bhopal ran out of cooking gas on Thursday night. “They cannot stand in long queues, and online booking is not even being accepted,” he said. Singh added that induction cooktops are also unavailable in the market, forcing his parents to consider moving to their village until the situation improves.

Restaurants seek LPG from black market

Amid the shortage, restaurant owners claim that many eateries are sourcing LPG cylinders from the black market. According to estimates, nearly 80% of restaurants in the city are allegedly using domestic cylinders to continue operations. Some restaurant operators said gas agencies are offering commercial cylinders for around Rs 3,700, despite no official revision in government rates.