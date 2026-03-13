Bhopal News: District Admn Allows Dhaba, Restaurants To Use Wood, Diesel Stoves As LPG Booking Slows | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration on Friday permitted dhaba operators and restaurants to use wood and diesel stoves considering the wedding season.

For commercial consumers, permission for storage up to 100 kg LPG has been granted without explosive licence. For more storage, installation of manifold system will be mandatory. They have also been told to cut short their menu.

Oil companies have also permitted manual booking of LPG cylinders after digital platform slowed due to server crash. Installation of additional server has been started but till then manual booking has been permitted.

Earlier, consumers raised their voice stating booking had been closed. On complaint, oil companies clarified that booking has not been closed but process had slowed. As temporary arrangement, manual booking has been permitted till installation of new server.

Thereafter, consumers moved from agency offices to open godowns with slips for LPG cylinders, but had to return empty-handed as company did not deliver cylinders through open godowns (trucks). Booking was almost closed, triggering further panic among consumers.

According to IOC officials, consumers should not panic as manual permission has been granted till installation of additional server. Besides, 20% relaxation for commercial LPG is expected within next couple of days.

MP Petrol Pump Dealers Association president Ajay Singh said oil companies have instructed dealers not to distribute petrol or diesel in plastic cans or other containers, while collector has allowed use of diesel stoves. How these two things, which are totally contradictory, are possible for us? Such contradictory orders may cause conflict at petrol pumps, he said.