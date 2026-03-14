MP News: Class 11 Student Consumes Poison After Poor Geography Exam In Chhatarpur; Condition Stable |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old Class 11 student allegedly attempted to end her life by consuming a poisonous substance after coming under stress due to her exam in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district.

According to information, the incident occurred after the student’s Geography exam did not go well.

The girl, who studies in Class 11, was reportedly upset and worried about her performance in the paper.

Family members said that the Geography exam was held on Thursday, and the student felt that she had underperformed in the paper.

She remained tense after the exam and was also worried about her next paper, Hindi, scheduled for Saturday.

On Friday, while at home, the student allegedly consumed Nisha mehendi, which was kept in the house, in an attempt to harm herself.

Soon after, her health started deteriorating. Seeing her condition worsen, family members immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital.

Girl now in stable condition

After initial treatment, doctors referred her to the District Hospital in Chhatarpur, where she is currently undergoing treatment under medical supervision. Doctors said her condition is now stable as she was brought to the hospital in time.

The incident has left the family deeply worried about her health. They are also concerned about her upcoming Hindi exam on Saturday, as the girl is currently admitted to the hospital and may not be able to appear for the paper.

Doctors said timely medical care helped save the student’s life. The incident has once again highlighted the growing mental pressure faced by students during examinations.