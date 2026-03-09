MP News: Bulldozer Action Clears Encroachments For Four-Lane In Ratlam |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The municipal corporation on Monday carried out an anti-encroachment drive to clear the way for a proposed four-lane road between Lakkadpitha Road and the old Bajna Bus Stand, Ratlam.

The action was taken using bulldozers and JCB machines, with officials and police personnel present at the site.

According to officials, around 27 houses and shops had portions removed as they were found encroaching on land earmarked for the road widening project.

The drive is part of the plan to construct an 18-metre-wide four-lane road from Chandni Chowk to the old Bajna Bus Stand, covering a stretch of about 600 metres.

Some residents protested during the demolition, but authorities clarified that the action was carried out in accordance with the city’s master plan. They also stated that notices had been issued earlier to property owners asking them to remove the encroachments voluntarily.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anil Bhana said the notices were served two months ago, and March 9 was given as the final deadline. While several residents had already removed the encroachments themselves, others failed to comply, forcing the administration to take action.

The road construction project is estimated to cost around Rs 6.32 crore. Officials said clearing the encroachments was necessary to accelerate the pending work and improve traffic movement in the area.

715 Encroachments in Jabalpur after SC order

Earlier on Saturday, after directions from the Supreme Court, the district administration started a drive to remove encroachments from Madan Mahal Hill in Jabalpur.

Teams from the revenue department, municipal corporation and police reached the Purwa area in the morning and began demolishing houses built on government land.

Officials first reached the area near the Indian Council of Medical Research office and asked residents to vacate their homes. After this, demolition work started. During the action, several families were seen removing their belongings and leaving their houses. Some residents also requested the administration to give them more time to shift.