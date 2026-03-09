MP News: Father, Two Sons Injured After Being Attacked By Half Dozen Men Over Land Dispute In Morena

Representative image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A father and his two sons were seriously injured after a violent clash broke out over a land dispute in a village of Morena district on Monday.

The incident took place in Morena village under the limits of Civil Lines Police Station.

According to police, the victims were cutting their mustard crop in a field when around half a dozen people from the village suddenly reached the spot and attacked them. The accused allegedly used sticks and sharp weapons during the attack, which led to a violent clash between the two groups.

In the incident, the father and his two sons suffered serious injuries. After the attack, local residents helped them and rushed them to the district hospital in Morena for treatment.

Doctors at the hospital gave them primary treatment. However, the condition of one of the injured was said to be critical. Due to the seriousness of his injuries, doctors referred him to a hospital in Gwalior for further treatment.

After receiving information about the incident, Deepali Chandolia reached the spot and took details of the case. She directed the police team to take quick action and arrest the accused involved in the attack.

Police officials said the clash reportedly took place due to an old land dispute between the two sides. According to initial information, there had been tension between the families over the land for quite some time.

The disagreement had led to arguments earlier as well, and the issue finally turned violent during the incident.

Police have started an investigation into the matter and teams have been formed to search for the accused involved in the attack. Officers are collecting information from local residents and witnesses to understand how the incident took place. Officials said strict action will be taken once the accused are arrested and the investigation is completed.