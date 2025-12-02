MP News: ASI Stops Fibre Goddess Cutout Entry At Bhojshala In Dhar, Tension Follows

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A tense situation unfolded on Tuesday at the Bhojshala in Dhar during the Hindu community’s regular “Satyagraha.”

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) stopped the community from bringing a fibre cutout of Goddess Vagdevi into the temple premises to replace the usual oil painting.

The ASI said that no new items could be introduced inside.

The Hindu community argued that the fibre cutout was part of their tradition and that they wanted to perform puja with it in the sanctum sanctorum.

However, when ASI officials seized the cutout, the situation escalated. Police stepped in and took the cutout to the police station for safekeeping.

Frustrated by the absence of the Goddess’s image for the first time during the “Satyagraha,” members of the Hindu community shouted slogans inside Bhojshala and protested outside, accusing the administration and ASI of bias.

They also criticised ongoing work such as painting and tree cutting at the nearby dargah and felt they were being unfairly targeted for trying to change the picture.

As of now, the ASI has not given any official statement on the incident, and the oil painting remains with them. The Hindu community has demanded the immediate return of the painting to avoid further conflict.