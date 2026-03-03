 MP News: Accountant Stages Theft To Steal 65g Gold, Arrested
MP News: Accountant Stages Theft To Steal 65g Gold, Arrested

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 08:31 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Accountant Stages Theft To Steal 65g Gold, Arrested | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old accountant was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing 65 grams of gold from his employer by staging a theft in Neemuch.

The accused was identified as Dilkhush Nagda, a resident of Bisalwas Bamaniya village in Neemuch. 

As per reports, on Monday, Manish Singh (56), a resident of Tilak Marg, lodged a police complaint claiming that 65 grams of gold worth nearly Rs 12 lakh had been stolen from his accountant while he was bringing it back from another shop.

A joint team of Neemuch Cantt police and the cyber cell launched an investigation. CCTV footage from nearby areas was examined, and technical evidence was analysed. During the probe, investigators found discrepancies in the version presented.

On questioning, Nagda confessed that he had staged the theft to embezzle the gold. 

Police recovered the entire 65 grams of gold from his possession. A case has been registered under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

