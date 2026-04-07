MP News: 3-Storey Building Collapses In Ujjain-- Merely 2 Km From Mahakaleshwar Temple-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A three-storey house suddenly collapsed on Monday evening in Ujjain.

Officials said the building was very old and weak, and demolition work using a poklen machine was also being carried out nearby.

The incident took place in the Gebi Hanuman area of Ujjain. The spot where the building collapsed is located about 2 kilometres from the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the most visited religious sites in Ujjain.

A live video of the incident has also surfaced showing the moment when the building fell to the ground.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: A three-story building collapsed on Monday evening near the Gebi Hanuman Temple on Dhaba Road. No injuries have been reported.



(Source: Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner) https://t.co/a4BDiJGzqy pic.twitter.com/HwWIbSy4Ny — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2026

According to information, the building was located on a busy road that leads to the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple.

A large number of devotees usually pass through this road to visit Gopal Mandir, the Shipra River and the Mahakal temple. However, a major accident was avoided because local residents noticed that the building had started leaning earlier in the evening.

According to local people, the condition of the house started becoming worse around 6 pm. Sensing danger, residents quickly stopped traffic and cleared the road as a precaution.

About an hour later, around 7 pm, the three-storey structure collapsed.

Locals say, if vehicles and pedestrians had been passing at that time, the incident could have caused a serious tragedy.

Residents including Manoj Bhavsar and Ali Azgar claimed that the collapse may have happened due to demolition work being carried out nearby with a poklen machine.

They also said that water had been collecting in the building’s foundation for nearly a month, which may have weakened the structure.

Meanwhile, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation said that the building was already in a weak condition and was being removed as part of a road widening project on Dhaba Road.

Officials stated that the work was being carried out with proper safety measures and barricading.

According to police officials, no casualties were reported in the incident. Teams from the police and the municipal corporation reached the spot and are monitoring the situation. The area was secured soon after the building collapsed to prevent any further risk.