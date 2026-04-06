MP News: Muslim Youth Poses As ‘Ravi Thakur’, Blackmails Woman With Nude Videos In Gwalior; Held

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A Muslim man has been arrested after a woman accused him of cheating, blackmail and threatening her with private videos in Gwalior on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Sameer Khan, who allegedly introduced himself to the woman as Ravi Thakur.

An audio clip of the alleged conversation is also going viral on social media. In the clip, the man can be heard threatening the woman and saying he would upload her private photos online. He is also heard using abusive language and claiming that he keeps a pistol and could kill her.

In the audio, he is also heard saying that he would call her mother and send her private photos. The woman can briefly be heard responding before going silent as the man continues to abuse and threaten her.

Watch the video below :

"Will make your nude clips viral"



Sameer Khan posed as Ravi Thakur to trap a window Hindu woman using a common friend in Gwalior, MP. He lured her into a relationship, physically exploited her and later blackmailed her against videos and pictures he made during this time.



He… pic.twitter.com/xY4geZHeL4 — Subhi Vishwakarma (@subhi_karma) April 6, 2026

What is the matter?

According to the woman, the man befriended her through a common friend and started a relationship with her.

She later claimed that he exploited her physically and recorded private videos without her knowledge during the time.

🚨 Gwalior Horror (#LoveJihad):

Sameer Khan masqueraded as Ravi Thakur, trapped a widow in a love scam, exploited her, then blackmailed with nude clips- "Will make them viral!"



Demanded conversion too. Caught & arrested.😡 pic.twitter.com/aaKZqSFBr6 — The Alternate Media (@AlternateMediaX) April 6, 2026

The woman alleged that he later used those videos to blackmail her and pressured her to convert to Islam.

When she refused, he allegedly threatened to make the videos viral on social media and also threatened to harm her.

“Will make your nude clips viral”



Sameer Khan, posing as Ravi Thakur, allegedly trapped a woman in Gwalior, MP, exploited her, and later blackmailed her with intimate videos and photos.



The accused is now under arrest.pic.twitter.com/KgAWPUWEHj — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) April 6, 2026

The girl informed that the youth keeps a 'katta' (knife) and pistol with him.

In the viral audio clip too he can be heard speaking to the girl, using abusive language repeatedly.

The woman said she later found out that his real name was Sameer Khan, while he had earlier told her his name was Ravi Thakur.

After the threats, the woman approached the police and filed a complaint. Police have arrested the accused and started further investigation into the matter.