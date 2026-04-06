MP News: Drunk Man Kills 4-Year-Old Son During Domestic Dispute In Chhatarpur, Arrested

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 4-year-old boy died after his drunk father allegedly struck him with a stick over a family dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. The child succumbed to injuries during treatment in Bhopal on April 1.

The incident occurred on March 25 in the village of Dhadora under the Bamnoura police station, Chhatarpur District.

According to the information, the accused is identified as 25-year-old Lakhan Ghoshi, son of Shagun Singh. The accused, in an inebriated state, attacked with a stick his wife, his 24-year-old sister, and their 4-year-old son during a domestic dispute. The child sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Sagar for initial treatment. The doctors, due to his critical condition, referred him to Bhopal, where he later succumbed during treatment.

On this, the accused's sister-in-law, Chanda Ghoshi and husband Sardar Singh Ghoshi had filed a report in the case of the murder of the son after his death.

The police conducted a serious investigation and arrested Lakhan Singh, accused under Section 302, within just two days.

According to Ramtauria outpost in-charge Daulat Singh, on the report of the accused's sister-in-law Chanda Ghoshi, a case was registered under sections 296 (B), 115 (2), 351 (2), 103 (1) of the IPC and the accused was produced in the court on Sunday and sent to jail.

Accused father sent to jail

After the incident, the family took the child and his mother to Bamnor Hospital, then to Sagar Medical. After being admitted for four to five days, the child's condition worsened, leading to his referral to Bhopal, where he died on April 1 while undergoing treatment in Bhopal.

On April 5, Ram Toria outpost police arrested the accused, presented him in court and sent him to jail. Police investigation and further action are underway in the case.