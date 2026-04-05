MP News: Chhatarpur Family Celebrates Daughter’s Birth with Wedding-Like Procession, Sends Social Message -- VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A family welcomed a daughter with the grandeur usually reserved for weddings in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

According to reports, after a long period of anticipation, a daughter was born into the family of Mrityunjay Mishra, a resident of Satai Road in Chhatarpur city. He celebrated this joyous occasion in such a remarkable manner that the entire city watched in awe.

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While pomp and grandeur are typically associated with the birth of sons, this family broke with tradition—setting a precedent—by celebrating the birth of their daughter with equal enthusiasm and magnificence.

Convoy of cars to bring mother-daughter duo back home

Family members arrived at the hospital with a convoy of over two dozen vehicles to bring the mother and daughter back home.

With relatives and friends dancing and singing to DJ tunes at the head of the procession, followed by a long line of vehicles, the entire atmosphere felt no less grand than a wedding procession. As this convoy passed through the city streets, every eye turned to watch.

For a moment, onlookers thought it was a wedding procession passing by; however, it was, in fact, a procession to welcome a newborn.

Upon reaching home, the little girl and her mother received a grand welcome. The women of the family welcomed the daughter by performing Aarti (a traditional ritual of welcome), transforming this special moment into a full-blown festival.

Little Lakshmi arrives

Richa Richharia, a family member, stated, "Goddess Lakshmi has arrived in our home, and we have welcomed her with the same reverence and festivity reserved for any major auspicious occasion. Such enthusiasm is often witnessed only during the birth of a son; however, we have celebrated our daughter's birth with equal joy and pride, aiming to send a positive message to society."

This event has transcended mere family joy to become an inspiration for society, conveying the powerful message that the birth of a daughter should be a cause for just as much pride and celebration as the birth of a son.