MP News: 50-Bed Hospital Project Stuck For 2.5 Years In Khargone, Residents Of 150+ Villages Forced To Travel Around 40 Kms For Treatment

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Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of residents from Bhikangaon and around 157 nearby villages continue to face healthcare hardships as the proposed 50-bed civil hospital remains incomplete even after over two-and-a-half years.

The Rs 9 crore project, aimed at improving local medical infrastructure, has been plagued by delays, forcing patients to seek treatment in distant towns, which is often 40 kms away.

The expansion of the existing 30-bed facility to 50 beds was announced by former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to ensure access to specialist healthcare locally. However, construction has progressed at a slow pace despite repeated complaints and questions raised in the state assembly.

Facilities Planned, But Work Incomplete

The under-construction hospital building covers nearly 38,219 square feet across ground and first floors. It is designed to include doctors’ rooms, 50-bed wards, a blood storage unit, modern diagnostic services and 24-hour testing facilities. Once operational, it is expected to offer specialist services in orthopaedics, surgery, ophthalmology, anaesthesia, paediatrics, ENT, gynaecology and general medicine.

MLA Raises Issue, Officials Cite Pending Work

Local MLA Jhuma Solanki has raised the issue in the assembly and urged authorities to expedite construction. CMHO Dr DS Chouhan said some work is still pending before the building can be handed over by the PIU, adding that engineers are examining the causes of delay.