 MP News: Inaugurated But Still Not Functional, Sanjeevani Clinics In Mahidpur Village Languish Under Admin Neglect
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Inaugurated But Still Not Functional, Sanjeevani Clinics In Mahidpur Village Languish Under Admin Neglect

MP News: Inaugurated But Still Not Functional, Sanjeevani Clinics In Mahidpur Village Languish Under Admin Neglect

In Mahidpur, two Mukhya Mantri Sanjeevani Clinics built three years ago remain non-functional despite inauguration. The clinic on Deviji Mandir Road opens daily but lacks doctors, nurses and medicines, forcing patients to return untreated. Another clinic near Bhimakheda Panchayat stays locked. Residents demand authorities make both facilities operational and ensure proper healthcare services.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 11:07 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Inaugurated But Still Not Functional, Sanjeevani Clinics In Mahidpur Village Languish Under Admin Neglect |

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Constructed at a cost of lakhs of rupees around three years ago, the Mukhya Mantri Sanjeevani Clinic building constructed  on Deviji Mandir Road in Mahidpur opens its doors to patients every day only to turn them away. The reason? Unavailability of qualified doctors and nurses and medicines.

The clinic is constructed near the old high school grounds on the Deviji Mandir Road in Bhimakheda village of Mahidpur. As per reports, the clinic opens daily and closes at 5 pm, however, there are no doctors, nurses or medicines available at the medical facility.

Citizens arriving for treatment leave disappointed as no actual healthcare services are being provided in the newly constructed building. 

The situation is no different at the other Mukhya Mantri Sanjeevani Clinic constuicted in front of the Bhimakheda Panchayat. The clinic building remains locked even after its inauguration, with no signs of any activity.

FPJ Shorts
DGCA Mandates 48-Hour Free Cancellation Window And Full Refunds For Medical Emergencies
DGCA Mandates 48-Hour Free Cancellation Window And Full Refunds For Medical Emergencies
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How India's Semi-Final Dream Can End; Check Scenarios
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How India's Semi-Final Dream Can End; Check Scenarios
PADI Introduces Hindi eLearning To Make Scuba Diving More Accessible For Indians
PADI Introduces Hindi eLearning To Make Scuba Diving More Accessible For Indians
ED Questions Anil Ambani For Over Eight Hours In ₹40,000-Crore Bank Fraud–Linked Probe
ED Questions Anil Ambani For Over Eight Hours In ₹40,000-Crore Bank Fraud–Linked Probe

Local residents are now demanding that the authorities should ensure that these clinics become functional with all facilities. Citizens questioned when the health department will wake up and fulfill its responsibility by providing quality healthcare services.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Rickshaw Driver Blocks Road As Wife Attempts Suicide Following Police Misbehavior In...
article-image

When contacted by Free Press, Block Medical Officer (BMO) Shobhana Bhabar she said that she is busy in training and was unable to answer the question.

Follow us on