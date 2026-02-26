MP News: Inaugurated But Still Not Functional, Sanjeevani Clinics In Mahidpur Village Languish Under Admin Neglect |

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Constructed at a cost of lakhs of rupees around three years ago, the Mukhya Mantri Sanjeevani Clinic building constructed on Deviji Mandir Road in Mahidpur opens its doors to patients every day only to turn them away. The reason? Unavailability of qualified doctors and nurses and medicines.

The clinic is constructed near the old high school grounds on the Deviji Mandir Road in Bhimakheda village of Mahidpur. As per reports, the clinic opens daily and closes at 5 pm, however, there are no doctors, nurses or medicines available at the medical facility.

Citizens arriving for treatment leave disappointed as no actual healthcare services are being provided in the newly constructed building.

The situation is no different at the other Mukhya Mantri Sanjeevani Clinic constuicted in front of the Bhimakheda Panchayat. The clinic building remains locked even after its inauguration, with no signs of any activity.

Local residents are now demanding that the authorities should ensure that these clinics become functional with all facilities. Citizens questioned when the health department will wake up and fulfill its responsibility by providing quality healthcare services.

When contacted by Free Press, Block Medical Officer (BMO) Shobhana Bhabar she said that she is busy in training and was unable to answer the question.