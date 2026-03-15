 MP News: 29-Year-Old Power Worker Electrocuted In Dhar During Substation Maintenance
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MP News: 29-Year-Old Power Worker Electrocuted In Dhar During Substation Maintenance

A 29-year-old outsourced electricity worker, Rahul Bamaniya of Susari village, died after being electrocuted while carrying out maintenance at a 33 KV substation near Kukshi on Sunday. The incident triggered protests by residents and JAYS members, who alleged negligence by the electricity department and demanded action against officials, compensation, and a government job for the victim’s family.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, March 15, 2026, 05:45 PM IST
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MP News: 29-Year-Old Power Worker Electrocuted During Substation Maintenance | Representative Image

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): A 29-year-old electricity worker died after being electrocuted while carrying out maintenance work at a 33 KV power substation in Susari village near Kukshi, triggering protests by residents and social organisations demanding action against responsible officials.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Bamaniya, a resident of Susari village. He had been working as an outsourced employee with the electricity department for a long time.

According to information, the power distribution company issued a notice on Saturday on social media stating that the electricity supply in Kukshi town would remain suspended from 7 am to 11 am on Sunday due to maintenance work at the Susari substation.

However, on Sunday morning, around 8:15 am, Rahul climbed the transformer for maintenance work when he suddenly received an electric shock and died on the spot.

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Following the incident, anger spread among residents. Members of the JAYS organisation, led by state executive president Raviraj Baghel, reached Kukshi police station and staged a protest.

The protesters alleged serious negligence by the electricity department and demanded suspension of the DE and JE, registration of a criminal case, financial compensation for the bereaved family and a government job for a family member.

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