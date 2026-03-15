MP News: 29-Year-Old Power Worker Electrocuted In Dhar During Substation Maintenance

MP News: 29-Year-Old Power Worker Electrocuted During Substation Maintenance | Representative Image

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): A 29-year-old electricity worker died after being electrocuted while carrying out maintenance work at a 33 KV power substation in Susari village near Kukshi, triggering protests by residents and social organisations demanding action against responsible officials.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Bamaniya, a resident of Susari village. He had been working as an outsourced employee with the electricity department for a long time.

According to information, the power distribution company issued a notice on Saturday on social media stating that the electricity supply in Kukshi town would remain suspended from 7 am to 11 am on Sunday due to maintenance work at the Susari substation.

However, on Sunday morning, around 8:15 am, Rahul climbed the transformer for maintenance work when he suddenly received an electric shock and died on the spot.

Following the incident, anger spread among residents. Members of the JAYS organisation, led by state executive president Raviraj Baghel, reached Kukshi police station and staged a protest.

The protesters alleged serious negligence by the electricity department and demanded suspension of the DE and JE, registration of a criminal case, financial compensation for the bereaved family and a government job for a family member.