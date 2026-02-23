 MP News: Three Labourers Electrocuted By 11,000 kV Line, Fall From Height At Construction Site In Morena
Three labourers were electrocuted after coming into contact with an overhead 11,000 kV power line during construction work on National Highway 552 in Morena. The electric shock caused them to fall from a height, leaving two critically injured. They were referred to the district hospital, while one is under treatment locally. Police are investigating alleged negligence.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A major accident occurred on National Highway 552 where three workers were electrocuted on a construction site after coming into contact with an overhead 11,000 kV power line in Madhya Pradesh's Morena.

The incident occurred at Ater Road, Porsa. Upon receiving the electric shock, all three workers fell from a height, causing panic at the scene. Among the three labourers, two suffered severe electric shocks and fell from a height, triggering panic at the site.

Local residents immediately rushed the injured to the nearby hospital. Doctors referred two workers to the District Hospital, Morena, citing their critical condition, while one worker is undergoing treatment at the Porsa Hospital.

It is reported that a high-voltage line passed over the construction site, yet adequate safety measures were not taken. This is initially being considered gross negligence on the part of the building owner.

Police are currently investigating the matter and trying to determine the cause of the accident. The incident has created an atmosphere of fear in the surrounding area.

Indore welder electrocuted

A 23-year-old welder was electrocuted to death while working at a house in the Azad Nagar police station area on Wednesday evening.

article-image

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Jeevan, a resident of the Malwa Mill area. Azad Nagar police station in-charge Lokesh Singh Bhadoriya said that the incident occurred at an under-construction house in Virat Nagar while Jeevan was working on-site.

While he was lifting an iron pipe, it accidentally came into contact with an overhead high-tension line and he suffered severe electric shock. He was rushed to MY Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. The police launched a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

article-image

