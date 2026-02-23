Bhopal News: MP Alok Sharma Chairs High-Level Meeting To Keep Upper Lake Clean; Orders To Remove Encroachments Within A Week

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament from Bhopal, Alok Sharma, chaired a high-level meeting at Bhopal Collectorate on Monday to discuss steps to make Bhopal’s Upper Lake free from encroachment and pollution.

The meeting was attended by Collector Kaushalendra Singh, Additional Collector Ankur Meshram, senior officials of the Municipal Corporation, all SDMs, and other public representatives.

During the meeting, the MP asked officials to prepare a fresh master plan for the Upper Lake.

When the Collector asked how much encroachment still remains around the lake, the SDMs were unable to give clear answers, which drew strong concern from the MP.

Alok Sharma said the Big Lake is facing serious problems due to pollution and illegal construction. He questioned Municipal Corporation officials about how many dirty drains are flowing into the lake and how many sewage treatment plants (STPs) have been built to stop polluted water.

He also raised concern over farmhouses and houses being built near the lake despite rules that ban such construction. He said this is slowly reducing the lake’s boundary.

Collector Kaushalendra Singh held separate discussions with all SDMs and asked them what action they have taken to remove encroachments. He gave them one week’s time to remove all major illegal constructions found along the lake’s boundary.

Sharma also raised the issue of remaining slums near the Bhadbhada Dam area, saying that while 227 huts were removed earlier, 26 are still standing. He questioned why action has not been taken yet. He expressed concern over frequent claims of Waqf land coming in the way of public projects like metro lines, roads, and bus stands.

Alok Sharma demanded that all reports related to the lake, including surveys by SEPT, KPMG, and Kumar Associates, should be made public. He said a fresh survey of the lake should be conducted. He added that illegal activities in the name of land claims will not be allowed and stressed the need to fully protect the lake, stop sewage entry, prevent illegal construction, and prepare a new land-use plan.