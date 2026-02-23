MP News: Bhind Man Shot Dead In Vegetable Market; 2 Booked For Murder

MP News: Bhind Man Shot Dead In Market By Alleged Rivals; Murder Case Registered | Representative Image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A young man was shot dead while riding his bike through the market in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind on Sunday. A murder case was registered against two people.

The man has been identified as Mukesh Kurchania, a resident of Daboh was shot in the back by unknown assailants while riding his bike through the market in front of the vegetable market gate in Ward No. 15.

A short distance later, Mukesh collapsed on the ground in front of a liquor shop. An illegal pistol was found near his feet. Mukesh was immediately rushed to Lahar Civil Hospital for treatment, where he died during treatment.

Subsequently, the family members blocked the main road in front of the police station by placing his body there. The blockade was later cleared after a considerable delay following assurances from Lahar SDOP Praveen Tripathi.

Daboh police station has registered a case against the accused Amit Yadav, son of Rajesh Yadav, resident of Dhanpipri, Thana Pandohkar, and Bhagwan Singh Jatav, resident of Daboh, under sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the BNS.

The deceased Mukesh Kurchaniya alias Girrode had a criminal record. It is being said that he was having disputes with many people and several cases were already registered against him in Daboh police station.

According to the administration, he often carried weapons due to these conflicts. The authorities assured a detailed probe on this matter and the accused will be nabbed.

In this case, Lahar SDOP Praveen Tripathi said, "The matter is being investigated and teams have been formed to arrest the accused."