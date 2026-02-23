 MP News: Bhind Man Shot Dead In Vegetable Market; 2 Booked For Murder
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Bhind Man Shot Dead In Vegetable Market; 2 Booked For Murder

MP News: Bhind Man Shot Dead In Vegetable Market; 2 Booked For Murder

Mukesh Kurchania, a resident of Daboh, was shot in the back while riding his bike through the town market and later died at Lahar Civil Hospital. An illegal pistol was found near him. Daboh police registered a murder case against Amit Yadav and Bhagwan Singh Jatav. Mukesh reportedly had a criminal record and multiple disputes. Investigation is ongoing.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Bhind Man Shot Dead In Market By Alleged Rivals; Murder Case Registered | Representative Image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A young man was shot dead while riding his bike through the market in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind on Sunday. A murder case was registered against two people.

The man has been identified as Mukesh Kurchania, a resident of Daboh was shot in the back by unknown assailants while riding his bike through the market in front of the vegetable market gate in Ward No. 15.

A short distance later, Mukesh collapsed on the ground in front of a liquor shop. An illegal pistol was found near his feet. Mukesh was immediately rushed to Lahar Civil Hospital for treatment, where he died during treatment.

Subsequently, the family members blocked the main road in front of the police station by placing his body there. The blockade was later cleared after a considerable delay following assurances from Lahar SDOP Praveen Tripathi.

FPJ Shorts
'Darega Toh Marunga': Viral Video Showing Cricket Coach's Brutal Training With Young Boys Divides Netizens
'Darega Toh Marunga': Viral Video Showing Cricket Coach's Brutal Training With Young Boys Divides Netizens
Nothing Phone 4a Design Revealed Ahead Of Launch On March 5
Nothing Phone 4a Design Revealed Ahead Of Launch On March 5
Jadavpur University Clash Leaves Teachers Injured, Probe Ordered
Jadavpur University Clash Leaves Teachers Injured, Probe Ordered
Mumbai: Metropolitan Magistrate Denies Bail To Father Of Juvenile In Vidyavihar SUV Crash Case
Mumbai: Metropolitan Magistrate Denies Bail To Father Of Juvenile In Vidyavihar SUV Crash Case

Daboh police station has registered a case against the accused Amit Yadav, son of Rajesh Yadav, resident of Dhanpipri, Thana Pandohkar, and Bhagwan Singh Jatav, resident of Daboh, under sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the BNS.

The deceased Mukesh Kurchaniya alias Girrode had a criminal record. It is being said that he was having disputes with many people and several cases were already registered against him in Daboh police station.

Read Also
Indore News: Drunk Youths Hurl Kicks & Punches At Each Other In Late-Night Altercation In Banganga...
article-image

According to the administration, he often carried weapons due to these conflicts. The authorities assured a detailed probe on this matter and the accused will be nabbed.

In this case, Lahar SDOP Praveen Tripathi said, "The matter is being investigated and teams have been formed to arrest the accused."

Read Also
Bhopal News: Class 10 Student Stabbed With Knife & Dagger At Snooker Club; Accused Minors Attacked...
article-image

Follow us on