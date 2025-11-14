MP News: 22-Year-Old Son Of PWD Engineer Abducted in Mandsaur; Kidnappers Demand Ransom Of ₹50 Lakh

MP News: 22-Year-Old Son Of PWD Engineer Abducted in Mandsaur; Demands Ransom Of ₹50 Lakh |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): 22-year-old son of a Public Works Department engineer, was allegedly kidnapped in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur on Thursday. Kidnappers have demanded a ransom of ₹50 lakh from his father.

Harshal Jain, alias Honey, 22-year-old son of a Public Works Department engineer, was kidnapped in the Shamgarh police station area.

According to police, Kamal Jain, a PWD engineer, lives with his family in a bungalow behind the Circuit House in Shamgarh. His son, Harshal, left for Kota in his car around 8 am on Thursday. He was abducted on the way.

The kidnappers called his father, Kamal Jain, from Harshal's mobile phone at 4 pm and demanded a ransom of ₹50 lakh. According to police, Harshal owns an electronics shop in Kota and runs his business there. He had recently returned home and left for Kota a day earlier.

As soon as the incident was reported, Shamgarh police, under the direction of Mandsaur SP Vinod Kumar Meena, swung into action. Police teams have launched a search for the kidnappers and Harshal. The search is underway in various areas of Rajasthan, including Kota.

According to officials, the police are investigating the case from all angles. A technical investigation has been initiated to determine the reason for the kidnapping, the ransom demand, and identify the suspects.

Mobile locations, CCTV footage, and witness statements are being collected. The Superintendent of Police has assured the arrest of the accused soon.