MP News: 21-Year-Old Indore Tourist Dies In Goa After Drug-Alcohol Overdose; Arvind Kejriwal Reacts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old boy from Indore died in Goa after consuming a deadly mix of drugs and alcohol during a trip with his friends.

Former Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal posted on X, questioning the easy access to drugs in the state.

Check out the post below :

A young life lost... 21-year-old boy from Indore died in Goa after consuming a deadly mix of drugs & alcohol. How are drugs so easily accessible in Goa? https://t.co/xQErB52LVn — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 7, 2026

What is the full story?

The victim, Ishan Singh Badgujar, had travelled to Goa with nine friends on April 2 for a holiday. On Saturday night, the group visited a club in Vagator. Around midnight, Ishan started feeling uneasy and his friends rushed him to a private hospital in Anjuna, where he later died.

According to the post-mortem examination, a cocktail of drugs and alcohol was found in his body.

According to the officials, Ishan had reportedly consumed ecstasy and MDMA (synthetic drugs) along with alcohol. This is a dangerous combination, which caused serious medical complications, including cerebral and pulmonary oedema (condition when fluid builds up in the lungs) along with cardiac changes.

Doctors also suspect that the drugs may have been mixed with harmful substances, which could have worsoned his condition.

The incident has raised concerns over drug availability in Goa, a popular tourist destination known for its nightlife and beach parties.

Arvind Kejriwal Reacts

Reacting to the incident, Delhi's former CM Arvind Kejriwal shared a post on X questioning the easy access to drugs in the state. In his post, he wrote, “A young life lost... 21-year-old boy from Indore died in Goa after consuming a deadly mix of drugs and alcohol. How are drugs so easily accessible in Goa?”

His post has sparked discussion on social media, with many people raising concerns about the presence of drugs in tourist areas.

Further investigation is underway as officials are examining the circumstances that led to the tragic death of the young man from Indore.