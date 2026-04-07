MP News: Youth Climbs High-Voltage Electric Pole In Jabalpur; Comes Down After Girlfriend Reaches Spot & Promises To Marry Him — VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth climbed a high-voltage electric pole and refused to come down until his girlfriend promised to marry him in Jabalpur district on Tuesday.

The youth, identified as Ratan Kori, is a resident of Maihar district. According to local information, he climbed a power pole carrying a 2.2 lakh volt electricity line and kept shouting that he would only come down after speaking to his girlfriend and getting a promise of marriage.

A video of the incident has surfaced from Jabalpur showing the youth, sitting on the high-voltage electric pole while talking on a mobile phone. In the video, a large crowd can be seen gathered around the area, while police personnel stand nearby and try to handle the situation as people watch the dramatic scene.

Watch the video below :

Youth Climbs High-voltage Electric Pole In Jabalpur To Convince His Girlfriend To Promise Marriage#MadhyaPradesh | #MPNews | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/TzPs38TFFo — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 7, 2026

The incident caused panic in the village as many people gathered at the spot.

Villagers first tried to convince him to come down, but he refused and remained firm on his demand. After receiving information, the police team reached the spot.

Station in-charge Pratiksha Marko arrived with police personnel and tried to calm the youth. However, Ratan kept repeating that he would not come down unless he spoke to his girlfriend.

Police said Ratan was in a relationship with a woman from a village in the Sihora area. The two wanted to get married, but their families were not ready for the match. It was also reported that the girl’s marriage had been fixed somewhere else, which pushed the youth to take this risky step.

Many villagers and police personnel remained present at the spot while efforts were made to bring him down safely. Finally, the girl was called to the spot and allowed to speak with him.

After she promised to marry him, Ratan agreed to come down from the pole. However, as soon as he reached the ground, police took him into custody and took him to the police station.

Officials said the matter is currently under investigation.