MP News: 16-Year-Old Girl Dies During Treatment; Probe Begins In Khargone

MP News: Teen Dies During Treatment; Probe Begins In Khargone | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old girl died under suspicious circumstances during treatment at a private clinic in Bistan town of Khargone district on Sunday evening. Her family later alleged negligence by the attending doctor and lodged a complaint with the police.

According to information, the deceased, Ayushi, daughter of Gajraj Patel, had been suffering from cold, cough and fever for two to three days.

On Sunday, around 1 pm, her father took her to a private clinic in Bistan for treatment, where the doctor examined her and administered saline along with an injection.

After some time, the girl complained of restlessness and vomiting, following which the saline was removed. Family members alleged that she became unconscious outside the clinic and was given another injection despite her condition.

She was later taken to a private hospital in Khargone, where doctors declared her dead.

Police reached the clinic, prepared a panchnama and sent the body for post-mortem. Further action will be taken after the report.