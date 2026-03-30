MP News: 11-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By 2 Juveniles In Ujjain; Five Arrested |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Yet another case of sexual assault against a minor was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjian, where am 11-year-old was gang-raped by two juveniles, officials said on Monday.

The case pertains to the Jharda police station area.

According to police, the incident took place on March 28 when the two minors lured the girl and took her to the house of a 75-year-old man.

There, they sexually assaulted her. During the crime, the elderly man and his 57-year-old associate stood outside and kept watch.

A 22-year-old man also reached the spot during the incident and recorded a video of the assault on his mobile phone.

After returning home, the girl informed her family, who then alerted the police.

Taking swift action, the police registered a case against both minors - along with Bhanwar, Nathu Swaroop, and Rahul - under sections pertaining to rape, the POCSO Act, the SC/ST Act, and the IT Act, and subsequently arrested them.

On Sunday, the accused were produced before the court, which issued orders to send Bhanwar, Rahul, and Nathu to jail, while the minors were ordered to be sent to a juvenile detention home.

The mobile phones of the accused are also currently being examined.