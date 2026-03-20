 MP News: 11-Year-Old Girl Exposes Rape By Step-Father After Mom Asks Her To Keep Quite In Ashoknagar
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MP News: 11-Year-Old Girl Exposes Rape By Step-Father After Mom Asks Her To Keep Quite In Ashoknagar

An 11-year-old girl in Ashoknagar district, Madhya Pradesh reported to Shadhora Police Station that her stepfather had raped her. Police arrested the accused and gathered evidence during the investigation. It was also found that the victim’s mother pressured her to withdraw the complaint. The court later sentenced both the stepfather and the mother to rigorous imprisonment.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 20, 2026, 04:50 PM IST
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Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather in Ashoknagar. The girl showed courage and walked into the Shadhora Police Station on Friday in and narrated her ordeal.

She asked to speak to the station in-charge about a serious complaint against her stepfather, despite her mother insisted not to disclose the incident.

The incident dates back to November 2024.

According to police, the minor approached officers at the police station and insisted on speaking to the officer in charge. A woman sub-inspector listened to her and immediately informed senior officials.

The girl alleged that her stepfather had been raping her for some time. She told police that she informed her mother about the same, but instead of taking any action against her father, she asked her to keep quite.

The complaint was taken seriously by the police and a case was registered. The accused stepfather was arrested and officers collected evidence from the house.

Then, the girl was sent for a medical examination and some clothes and other items were sent for forensic testing.

During questioning, the accused tried to mislead investigators with a different version of events. However, police continued their investigation and gathered evidence that supported the minor’s complaint.

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During the probe, police also found that the victim’s mother had allegedly tried to defend her husband and had pressured the girl to withdraw the complaint and say in court that nothing had happened.

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After reviewing the evidence and investigation details, the court found the accused stepfather guilty.

The mother was also held responsible for supporting the accused and pressuring the child.

Both were later sentenced to rigorous imprisonment in the case by the court after the investigation and evidence confirmed their involvement.

And, the girl is now safely with the authorities, getting the required treatment and care, while officials continue to ensure her safety and provide the support she needs for recovery.

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