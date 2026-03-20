MP News: Angry Bull Wreaks Havoc In Jabalpur Villager, Attacks 15 People, Including Handicapped Boy; Locals Cry For Rescue -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An angry bull wreaked havoc in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur and attacked as many as 15 people, including children, as reported on Friday.

According to information, the residents of Chapri village in the Katangi police station area are living in fear due to the aggressive bull roaming freely and attacking people daily.

Regarding the matter, the villagers said around 15 people have already been injured in separate incidents.

The attacks were so intense that they pierced holes in the victims’ bodies, leaving them severely injured.

All the victims are receiving treatment at the hospital at present.

Narrating the ordeal, a villager said, “A bull has spread fear across the entire Chapri village. It has already attacked around 10–15 people, including children. We urge the administration to take immediate action and relocate the animal to a cowshed to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Handicapped boy gets 13 stitches

The villager also informed that even a 13-year-old boy with special needs was attacked by the bull late at night around 1 am. Due to this, he sustained 13 stitches on both of his legs.

They added that the bull has become dangerous, making it difficult for villagers to step out of their homes.

Children are unable to go to school and anganwadi centres, while farmers are also scared to visit their fields.

Villagers have appealed to the local administration to take immediate action and ensure their safety. They fear a major mishap could take place if the issue remains unattended for a long time.