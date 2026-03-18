MP News: Drunk Youth Dies After Falling From State's Largest Flyover In Jabalpur

MP News: Drunk Youth Dies After Falling From State Biggest Flyover In Jabalpur |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A young man died after falling from the largest flyover of Madhya Pradesh in Jabalpur, as reported on Wednesday.

According to information, the youth suffered serious head injuries in the accident. As soon as noticed, the local people rushed him to a hospital in critical condition.

However, unfortunately, the doctors here declared him dead during check-up.

The eyewitnesses said the youth was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Describing the incident to the media, the eyewitness Ravi Shankar Patel said, “I was out when I found a youth lying on the road and his nose bleeding. Later, all the passersby gathered and I called Dail 112 and 108. By then excess blood had already been lost.”

FP Photo

He continued, “As the police were late, we rushed him to the hospital. However, during the check-up the doctors declared him dead.”

After receiving information, a team from Jabalpur’s Lordganj Police Station rushed to the spot and started an investigation.

The identity of the deceased youth has not been confirmed yet.

Police have taken the cognizance of the matter and started an investigation.

Further details are awaited.