MP News: Youth Rapes 22-Year-Old Woman On Pretext Of Lift To Home In Datia; Then Drops Her Home

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Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a youth from her village on the pretext of dropping her home in Datia.

The incident took place in a village under Jigna Police Station area of Datia on Thursday.

The woman on Friday reached the police station and lodged a complaint, after which police registered a case and started an investigation.

According to police, the victim said that about four months ago she had gone to live at her parents’ home after a dispute with her husband. Recently, she had come to Baroni to get medicine for her sick child.

During this time, a young man from her village approached her and offered to drop her home. Trusting him, the woman sat on his motorcycle as he started taking her towards the village.

However, on the way, the accused allegedly stopped the motorcycle near a forest area. The victim told police that the man first took her child towards nearby bushes on some pretext. After that, he allegedly pulled the woman into the bushes by force.

The woman claimed that the accused threatened to harm her child if she resisted. Out of fear, she could not oppose him, and he allegedly raped her there.

After committing the crime, the accused reportedly dropped the woman at the Baroni taxi stand. Before leaving, he threatened to kill her and her family members if she told anyone about the incident.

Because of fear, the woman did not inform anyone about the incident at that time. However, she told police that the accused recently started troubling her again and following her.

After this, the victim gathered courage and informed her husband and family members about the incident. Later, she reached the police station on Thursday night and filed a complaint.

Police have registered a case against the accused under sections related to rape. Officials said the investigation is underway and efforts are being made to take further action in the case.