MP News: 3,061 Rape Cases In 2024, Crimes Against Women Rise To 32,832, Claims State Crime Record Bureau |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crimes against women stayed high in 2023 and 2024, with thousands of rape, kidnapping and dowry violence cases recorded in state, according to a report of the State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB).

In 2023, 2,979 women and in 2024, 3,061 women were raped. In 2024, 128 women were assaulted on the pretext of marriage, while 50 women were gang raped and killed after the incident.

In 2023, 32,342 crimes were reported against women; this figure excludes minor girls. In 2024, the figure increased to 32,832, which also does not include cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In 2023, 6,517 cases were registered under the POCSO Act, and in 2024 the number declined to 5,861.

Dowry death

In 2023, 468 women were murdered over dowry; the number dropped to 450 in 2024. During this period, 7,577 women were subjected to dowry-related atrocities, while 7,514 cases were registered in 2024.

Kidnapping

As many as 8,557 women were kidnapped in 2023, and the figure rose to 9,683 in 2024.

Outrage of modesty

As many as 5,078 women faced outrage of modesty in 2023, while 4,967 women faced similar incidents in 2024.A total of 243 women faced molestation in 2023, compared with 264 in 2024.

As many as 38 women faced attempt-to-rape incidents in 2023, while 26 cases were reported in 2024.

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POCSO data shows 6,429 cases in 2023

Thousands of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were reported over two years, with 6,429 cases in 2023 alone, highlighting persistent crimes against minors. Under provisions of the POCSO Act, 3,876 girls were raped, 2,515 cases of assault were recorded and 55 faced sexual harassment. Eight children were subjected to pornography; four faced unnatural sexual acts and 13 faced other types of sexual offences. In 2024, 5,861 cases were reported, including 728 girls kidnapped for marriage, 19 procured, two sold for prostitution and one purchased for prostitution. No girl was reported raped, sexually harassed, assaulted with intent to disrobe, subjected to voyeurism or stalking. Only six girls faced the situation of attempt to rape. The police allegedly attempted to hide figures.