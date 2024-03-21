MP: Newborn Girl Abandoned in Barwani Found in Critical Condition

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A heart-wrenching incident has come to light in the district headquarters of Barwani, revealing a disturbing act of inhumanity. In the Ranipura locality, a newborn girl was discovered abandoned in the basement of a residence on Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. Ritesh, a resident of Ranipura, was alerted to the infant's cries and upon investigation, found her wrapped in cloth with a bottle of milk in her hands. A note nearby pleaded for someone to care for the child and send her to an orphanage.

Ritesh promptly informed the Kotwali police, who arrived at the scene and rushed the newborn to the hospital. Currently, the infant is in stable condition but remains in the ICU for observation and care. City Kotwali police station in-charge Dinesh Kushwaha confirmed that they are investigating the matter and are taking steps to register a case. They are also searching for any relatives and reviewing hospital delivery records to determine if any recent births match this case.

Eyewitness Ritesh Rathod and health worker Rupesh Mairiya have both expressed shock and concern over the incident. The police are examining CCTV footage to gather more information and are approaching the investigation from all angles to ensure justice is served in this distressing case.