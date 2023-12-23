MP: Nearly 2 Dozen Ujjain Families Residing Near Railway Track Gets Week's Notice To Clear Encroachment

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Western Railway has given one week's time to 21 families to remove their illegal constructions around ward 7 Saravan Mohalla of Mhow Cantonment for doubling of the railway line between Mhow to Pigdambar Rau. This line doubling work has to be completed by January 24, however, due to non-removal of 21 illegal constructions the Western Railways is not able to speed up the work. Earlier, the land belonged to the Defence Estates Department.

According to the contract for the land signed between the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Railways on April 26, the Department of Defence Estates transferred the land to the Western Railways.

Now, the 21 families have refused to remove the encroachment. The Western Railway had also mentioned in its letter that earlier in 2017 the Cantonment Board had issued notices to remove encroachment, but the members of these families did not remove the illegal constructions. When Western Railways has started accelerating the work of expansion of Mhow railway station and doubling of Mhow Rau railway line, the illegal constructions are becoming a hindrance. Two days ago, Western Railways issued a notice to the 21 families asking them to remove encroachment. Otherwise, the Western Railway will itself launch a campaign to remove the illegal encroachment.

The Railways also gave this information through a written letter to Mhow Cantonment and Defence Estates Office. It is noteworthy that Western Railways had been demanding land from the Defence Ministry for a long time.