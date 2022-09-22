MP: Muslim boy, kin thrashed by Hindu beloved's family in Chhindwara

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Muslim man along with his family that went to bring his Hindu 'beloved' from a village was beaten by the family members of the girl in Chhindwara district. The police have registered the case against the Hindu family and have arrested four persons, said the police on Wednesday.

In an alleged love affair between the girl and boy of different religions, the issue acquired religious overtones in Chhindwara.

SDOP, Chorai Pritam Singh, told Free Press that a month back, a Hindu girl, resident of Lalgaon, had fled with one Muslim man who was her neighbour.

The family members of the girl filed the report to Chaan police station. The police acted on the complaint and recover the girl from Hyderabad. The police came to know that the man wanted to marry the girl.

The family members of the girl sent the girl to her maternal uncle in village Auria village to avoid further conflict. The man contacted the girl and on September 15 and reached the village along with his family including mother and father. The villagers opposed when the family tried to take away the girl with them. When the family did not stop, the villagers manhandled them. The police have registered the case against family and villagers and have arrested four in the case.