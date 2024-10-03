MP: MLA Writes Letter To Union Minister Of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari; Demands Urgent Repairs For NH 59

NH 59 Highway | Team BHP

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh section of the Jhabua-Indore-Ahmedabad four-lane national highway has fallen into a state of disrepair, prompting urgent calls for renovations from Dr Vikrant Bhuria, the young MLA representing the district.

In a letter, addressed to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, ?Dr Bhuria emphasised the dire condition of the highway, highlighting the numerous large potholes that have developed as a consequence of recent rainfall.?

Dr Bhuria pointed out that the current repair work carried out on the highway is inadequate, asserting that the methods and materials used are not systematic or effective. He reported that approximately 150 kilometre of the highway in Madhya Pradesh has sustained significant damage, presenting a perilous situation for drivers and passengers.

The MLA warned that the deteriorating state of the road has not only resulted in frequent vehicle punctures and breakdowns but also poses a serious risk of accidents, potentially leading to loss of life and property. In a personal account, Dr Bhuria recounted a harrowing incident where his vehicle fell into a pothole, causing a tyre to burst and damaging the vehicle's suspension.

This incident occurred in the presence of numerous other vehicles, many of which also suffered damage due to the highway's poor condition. Dr Bhuria stressed that this road is a vital transit route connecting Gujarat to Indore, with thousands of vehicles relying on it daily for travel and trade.

Recognising the urgent need for restoration, Dr Bhuria convened a meeting with officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to advocate for immediate repairs. He instructed them to either expedite repairs or consider a comprehensive renovation of the problematic sections of the road.

Following this, he maintained contact with the Bhopal office of the NHAI to ensure that the issue is prioritised and addressed swiftly. In addition to his correspondence with the Union minister, Dr Bhuria has lodged a formal complaint with the project director of the regional office of the NHAI in Bhopal, reinforcing the necessity for immediate action.

His proactive approach reflects a growing concern among local leaders regarding the safety and utility of essential transportation infrastructure within the region.