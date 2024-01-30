MP: Minor Driver Rams Car Into Petrol Pump, 2 Women Hurt

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A minor car driver rammed the car into the petrol pump while driving carelessly at high speed at the Langar petrol pump here on Monday morning. Two women standing at the petrol pump there got hurt. Police seized the car and started action against the car owner. At around 10 am, a minor car driver drove the car at high speed and crashed the car at the Langar petrol pump located on Dewas Road. Two other people were also in the car.

The car narrowly escaped from going out of control and hitting the petrol pump machine. Luckily, the car was saved from going into the nearby gas plant. However, in the incident, some accessories installed at the Langar petrol pump got broken and two women standing there to fill petrol were also injured. Madhav Nagar TI Yogendra Yadav said that further action will be taken after the application from the petrol pump and the injured women. Two women have been admitted to a private hospital after receiving injuries.