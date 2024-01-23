MP: Mentally Unstable Man Set Animal Ambulance On Fire In Mandsaur

Representative image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a mentally unstable man from Tokda village allegedly called an animal ambulance, only to later vandalize and set it ablaze. The entire incident was captured on video.

The incident was reported under Suwasra police station area jurisdiction. Arvind Panwar (28) Tokda village reportedly dialled the animal ambulance helpline number 1962, claiming that his dog and cow were shot and injured.

On being informed, Dr Sumit Kumar and team promptly responded to the call, rushing to Tokda village. However, upon their arrival, they were shocked to see no animals were injured or sick.

Panwar beat veterinary team and vandalized animal ambulance. He went on to set the ambulance ablaze. The veterinary team and villagers intervened in an attempt to extinguish the flames. Despite their efforts, the ambulance suffered damage.

Suwasra police station in-charge, Shivanshu Malviya said that the accused was mentally unstable man and he had previously called emergency services without any valid reason.

This isn't the first time Panwar has raised alarm bells. In a previous incident, he dialed the emergency helpline 100, though no significant incident occurred due to the swift response of the police.

The veterinary team, led by Dr Sumit Kumar, has filed a formal complaint against the accused. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against Panwar and arrested later. The charges include damaging government property and assault on a government employee.