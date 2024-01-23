 MP: Mentally Unstable Man Set Animal Ambulance On Fire In Mandsaur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Mentally Unstable Man Set Animal Ambulance On Fire In Mandsaur

MP: Mentally Unstable Man Set Animal Ambulance On Fire In Mandsaur

The entire incident was captured on video.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 04:56 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a mentally unstable man from Tokda village allegedly called an animal ambulance, only to later vandalize and set it ablaze. The entire incident was captured on video.

The incident was reported under Suwasra police station area jurisdiction. Arvind Panwar (28) Tokda village reportedly dialled the animal ambulance helpline number 1962, claiming that his dog and cow were shot and injured.

On being informed, Dr Sumit Kumar and team promptly responded to the call, rushing to Tokda village. However, upon their arrival, they were shocked to see no animals were injured or sick.

Read Also
MP: Bandhavgarh SDM Suspended After Viral Video Shows Two Youths Being Thrashed In His Presence
article-image

Panwar beat veterinary team and vandalized animal ambulance. He went on to set the ambulance ablaze. The veterinary team and villagers intervened in an attempt to extinguish the flames. Despite their efforts, the ambulance suffered damage.

Suwasra police station in-charge, Shivanshu Malviya said that the accused was mentally unstable man and he had previously called emergency services without any valid reason.

This isn't the first time Panwar has raised alarm bells. In a previous incident, he dialed the emergency helpline 100, though no significant incident occurred due to the swift response of the police.

The veterinary team, led by Dr Sumit Kumar, has filed a formal complaint against the accused. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against Panwar and arrested later. The charges include damaging government property and assault on a government employee. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh CM Calls 'Sindh A Part Of Akhand Bharat', As He Reacts To Pakistan's Objection On...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Mentally Unstable Man Set Animal Ambulance On Fire In Mandsaur

MP: Mentally Unstable Man Set Animal Ambulance On Fire In Mandsaur

MP Weather Update: Datia, Gwalior Colder Than Shimla; Temperature To Rise After Jan 26

MP Weather Update: Datia, Gwalior Colder Than Shimla; Temperature To Rise After Jan 26

MP: Narmada Ghat Lit Up With Earthen Lamps To Celebrate Ram Lalla's Homecoming

MP: Narmada Ghat Lit Up With Earthen Lamps To Celebrate Ram Lalla's Homecoming

MP: Vehicles Sales Rises To Rs 100 Crore On Jan 22 As Shoppers Pick Ram Lalla’s Muhrat

MP: Vehicles Sales Rises To Rs 100 Crore On Jan 22 As Shoppers Pick Ram Lalla’s Muhrat

MP: Bhavani Mata Temple In Malhargarh To Get Grand Fort-Like Makeover, Says Dy CM Devda

MP: Bhavani Mata Temple In Malhargarh To Get Grand Fort-Like Makeover, Says Dy CM Devda