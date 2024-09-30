MP: Mandleshwar Bus Stand Lacks Basic Facilities

Passengers endure scorching heat at Mandleshwar’s bus stand | FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Mandleshwar bus stand, constructed in 1976, has become increasingly inadequate for the needs of passengers and now lacks basic facilities.

The bus stand has become a scene of distress for passengers, with inadequate facilities. The civic body has failed to provide essential amenities, leaving passengers in a difficult situation.

Currently, there is no shade or shelter for travellers waiting for buses, leaving them exposed to the elements, whether it be the scorching sun or unexpected rain. The situation is exacerbated by the absence of a designated area for buses to stop, forcing passengers to wait in uncomfortable conditions.

The passenger waiting room, located on the ground floor of the old municipal council building, has fallen into disrepair and is now often frequented by drug addicts. Although a cooler was installed about a decade ago to provide cold water for passengers, the room is rarely used today. Instead, buses have started stopping at a new location in front of an old petrol pump, which lacks proper facilities for passengers.

Despite the challenges, Mandleshwar is a hub for over 100 private buses operating on four main routes. Buses connect the city to various destinations, including Indore, Khargone, Barwah, Dhamnod, Sendhwa, Kukshi and Surat. District Bus Association reports that around 20 buses operate daily on the Chittorgarh-Bhusaval route, with additional services to Barwah, Barwani, Manawar and Indore.

In response to the ongoing issues, CMO Shivji Arya announced plans for improvements at the bus stand. A cementing project worth Rs 10.77 lakh is set to begin within the next week, which will pave the way for a systematic shelter for passengers. The proposed shed cost approximately Rs 5 lakh.